India at UNSC calls for immediate end to hostilities in Yemen

New York [US], February 19 (ANI): India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Yemen and a peaceful political settlement through broad-based dialogue and consultations, taking into account the legitimate concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders.



Speaking at the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, said that putting an end to the conflict is necessary for Yemen, which is in acute need of humanitarian assistance.

"The most pressing issue of all is the need to end the conflict. Grave food insecurity and hunger are clustered in areas affected by the conflict. We are deeply concerned by the renewed hostilities in Marib and Al Jawf, triggered by recent military operations of Ansarallah, and continuing civilian casualties in Hudaydah," he said.

He urged all parties to eschew violence and implement the ceasefire provisions of the Hudaydah Agreement.

Condemning the attack on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, India said that targeting the civilian airport is a "violation of international law and cannot be justified for any reason whatsoever".

India also denounced the missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Tirumurti reiterated India's demand for the strict implementation of the arms embargo envisaged in resolution 2216 to effectively eliminate such threats in the future.

While urging Secretary-General of the United Nations' Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to continue his efforts to bring peace in the region, he said, "With the formation of the new government cabinet facilitated by Saudi Arabia under the Riyadh Agreement, time is now ripe to get all Yemeni parties on-board for the commencement of a comprehensive peace process."

He further stated, "Any peace process should be fully inclusive and led by the Yemenis with the UN being a facilitating partner. With commitment and resolve from all Yemeni parties, a consensus-based political solution to the country's crisis can be achieved. The regional countries with influence on various Yemeni parties have an important role in ensuring it."

During the meeting, India emphasised that any international assistance provided to Yemeni people should be impartial, irrespective of who controls the territory they live in.

Meanwhile, India cautioned the UNSC members to not let the terrorist forces take advantage of the conflict in Yemen.

"AQAP (Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula) and Islamic State, though weakened, still have the potential to spawn and strengthen terrorism in the country and the region. The international community must speak in one voice against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Tirumurti added. (ANI)

