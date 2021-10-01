India, Australia business ties will flourish again with reopening of international borders: Trade minister Tehan

New Delhi [India]. October 1 (ANI): Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan on Friday said Indian students will be able to return to Australia and business relations between the two countries will once again flourish with Canberra reopening the international borders from next month.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced the reopening of international travel and the easing of border restrictions. Australia has approved the India-made Covishield vaccine for travelling into the country.

"What wonderful news it is today that the Australian Prime Minister [Morrison] announced that international borders will be reopening. It is so important in a number of areas. It means that pathway for Indian international students to return to Australia is there again," Tehan said.

"In February-March next year, those International students will be able to return again. We all warmly looking forward to welcoming you (students) back to Australia. With the opening of border and approval to Covid-19 vaccines, business to business ties will once again be able to flourish," he added.

Tehan, who is on a visit to India, on Thursday held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

On Friday, Morrison said that the international border will reopen next month for states that have reached 80 per cent vaccination rates, starting with New South Wales (NSW), reported ABC News.

Fully vaccinated Australians and permanent residents arriving in NSW will be able to home quarantine for a week, instead of paying thousands to quarantine at a hotel for a fortnight, pending the success of the state's home quarantine trial.

Commercial flights out of Australia will also resume for vaccinated Australians.

On March 20 last year, Australia introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Strict restrictions were imposed by Australia from travelling overseas without permission for 18-months.

Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has advised that the China-made Sinovac and the India-made Covishield vaccines would be considered "recognised vaccines" when determining whether an incoming international traveller has been appropriately vaccinated, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an online briefing with the Indian media. (ANI)