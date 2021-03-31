India, Bahrain hold Senior Officials Meeting, review cooperation in trade, investment

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Ahead of the third meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) on April 7, a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) between the two countries was held on Wednesday to review their cooperation in several areas including oil and gas, trade, investment, health and education.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA) release, the Senior Officials Meeting was co-chaired by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs of India and Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain.

"Both sides highlighted their strong bilateral ties spanning a wide range of areas and which was also reflected in the excellent cooperation between the two countries in handling Covid-19 situation," MEA said.

Both sides also reviewed their cooperation in different areas, including oil and gas, trade and investment, defence and security, food security, healthcare, renewable energy, space, IT, human resource, education and culture, the MEA added.

The third India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on April 7, will be co-chaired by Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India and Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain. (ANI)