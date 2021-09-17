  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. India-Bahrain partnership in sports, youth cooperation is set to strengthen further, says Anurag Thakur

India-Bahrain partnership in sports, youth cooperation is set to strengthen further, says Anurag Thakur

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 06:25:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur discussion with Bahraini counterpart Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed. (Twitter)

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further.

Thakur had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs of Bahrain Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed through video conferencing.
"I had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with H.E. Mr Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain. India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features