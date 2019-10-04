India-Bangladesh Business Forum held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The India-Bangladesh Business Forum was held on Friday in presence of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal.

"India Bangladesh Business Forum was held today in presence of Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina & CIM @PiyushGoyal with members of @CII @FICCI @ASSOCHAM and @fbccibd in attendance. Identifying new areas of economic engagement to enhance bilateral trade & investment was on the agenda," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

The two leaders also met a select group of CEOs of Indian and Bangladeshi companies."A flourishing economic partnership - with room to grow even more Bangladeshi PM #SheikhHasina and CIM @PiyushGoyal met select CEOs of Indian & Bangladeshi companies to tap the immense potential to enhance bilateral trade & investment," another one of Kumar's tweets read.The Bangladesh Prime Minister on Friday said that there is scope for giving thrust to the bilateral relationship with India in the areas of trade and investment.Inaugurating the India-Bangladesh Business Forum, Hasina said, "Trade and investment between two countries are increasing. The volume of bilateral trade has steadily grown during the past years. But, the balance of trade is still largely in India's favour. So, there is a lot of scope for deepening our relationship with India in areas of trade and investment."She said that India and Bangladesh have the best of relations and the two countries will further lift its bilateral ties to new heights. (ANI)