India-B'desh agree for cooperation on water resources

The decision was taken during India-Bangladesh Water Resources Secretary level meeting on Tuesday under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC).

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India and Bangladesh have agreed to expand their cooperation across entire gamut of water resources issues as the two nations share 54 common rivers which directly impact the livelihood of people in the two neighbouring countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Pankaj Kumar, Secretary (Water Resources, RD&GR).

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources.

Noting that India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers, both sides commended the close cooperation that exists between India and Bangladesh into the matter.

"Both sides agreed to expand cooperation across entire gamut of water resources issues including framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection, flood management, basin management," a Ministry of Jal Shakti statement said on Wednesday.

"A Joint Technical Working Group will provide inputs on the matter."

The discussions were substantive and held in a cordial atmosphere, the statement said, adding both sides have agreed to schedule the next meeting at Secretary level under JRC framework at Dhaka on mutually convenient dates.

--IANS

rak/sdr/