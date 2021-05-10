India beats US, China in fastest Covid inoculation; 17 Cr in 114 days

India achieved the goal in 114 days, while the US touched the figure in 115 days and China took 119 days for reaching the same landmark.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India has achieved the landmark of being the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore Covid-19 vaccines in the least number of days, defeating the US and China, the second the third runners-up respectively.

A total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Monday. These include 95,47,102 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 1,39,72,612 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have also received the first dose while 77,55,283 have got the second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 20,31,854 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group have so far recived the first dose of vaccine. The people aged between 45 and 60 years included 5,51,79,217 first dose beneficiaries and 65,61,851 who got their second dose. A total of 5,36,74,082 first dose beneficiaries are in the age group more than 60 years and 1,49,83,217 of them who have received the second dose.

A total of 2,46,269 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively 20,31,854 across 30 states and UTs during the last 24 hours.

As on Day-114 of the vaccination drive (9th May, 2021), 6,89,652 vaccine doses were given. Across 5,685 sessions, 4,05,325 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,84,327 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

The information comes at a time when the country registered 3,66,161 new cases in the last 24 hours.

