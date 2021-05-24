India becomes 3rd country to log over 3 lakh deaths

During the last few weeks India’s death rate has steadily climbed up, going from 0.5 per cent to 1.8 per cent as virus penetrated the rural belt and hit those who didn’t have access to even basic health care.Maharashtra leads the country in terms of total death. The State has reported 88,620 deaths followed by Karnataka (25,282 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (20, 468).On Sunday, States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi reported major declines in the numbers of cases. But southern States still remained in the grip of the virus.Maharashtra recorded 1,320 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday — including 726 old unaccounted deaths that were added to the day’s cumulative tally, while the infections climbed marginally to 26,672.A day after the state logged 682 deaths and 26,133 infections, the infections went up marginally to 26,672, while the State added 1,320 deaths – comprising 398 deaths that occurred in the last 48 hours, 196 that took place last week and 726 old unaccounted deaths that were added to the State’s daily Covid-19 toll.Sunday’s was the second occasion in three days when a large number of old deaths have been added to the daily Covid-19 tally. Earlier on Friday, the state added 1263 deaths — comprising 369 that occurred in the last 48 hours, 186 that took place last week and 708 old unaccounted deaths that were added to the state’s daily Covid-19 toll.With 1,320 deaths, the total number of deaths in the state climbed from 87,300 to 88,620. Similarly, with 26,672 new infections, the total number of cases climbed from 55,53,225 to 55,79,897.Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,649 fresh Covid cases on Sunday while the positivity rate came down further to 2.42 per cent. According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the national Capital reported 189 fatalities on Saturday. The low positivity rate has provided much needed relief to the people who have been fighting the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.As per the report, 46745 tests conducted, including 21,298 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and around 5158 people also recovered from Covid-19 disease on Sunday.Of the 25048 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 15,388 are vacant, it said.Uttar Pradesh also showed further improvement in the recovery rate at 93 per cent while the positivity rate dropped to around 2 per cent as the state reported 4,844 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. However, as many as 234 patients lost their battle to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said at present, there are 84,880 active cases in the state while 19,209 people have succumbed. The maximum deaths were reported from Jhansi (21), followed by Lucknow (18), Varanasi (15), Agra (11), and Saharanpur & Gorakhpur (10 each).Lucknow reported 301 fresh cases while 851 patients recovered. Meerut reported 297 fresh cases, Varanasi 241, Saharanpur 264 and Gorakhpur 201.