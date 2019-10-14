India best country for Muslims, Pakistan PM's call for Jihad shameful: Naseeruddin Chishti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Member of a Sufi delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir, Naseeruddin Chishti on Monday slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for 'Jihad' and termed it as shameful while outlining that India is the best country for Muslims.



"Pakistan should go and fight in Palestine or China if so interested, we don't need their advice," he said.

Chishti also stated that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir were not facing any human rights violation as being alleged by Pakistan.

"We met locals and none of them complained about any human rights violations. Pakistani propaganda is false. Yes, basic services like phone were restricted but when a big step is taken, such directions are issued," he said.

Chishti also stated that Kashmir is an integral part of India and when any part of the country suffers, the pain is felt by the entire motherland.

He appealed to the public of Jammu and Kashmir to not to fall prey to the cancerous disease of terrorism which is being projected in the garb of 'Jihad' by the neighbouring nation. (ANI)

