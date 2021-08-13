India, Brazil, South Africa discuss ways to revive tourism industry

Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy met his counterparts, Gilson Machado Neto of Brazil, and Fish Amos Mahlalela of South Africa, through videoconferencing, as India organised the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Tourism Ministers' Meeting to promote tourism cooperation among the member states and reviewed the intra-tourism cooperation.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India, Brazil, and South Africa recognised the importance of strengthening cooperation in tourism to overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector as their Ministers met virtually on Friday to discuss the issue.

During the virtual meeting, Reddy emphasised the importance of domestic tourism in reigniting the tourism economy as it can prepare the domestic tourism industry for the arrival of international visitors.

The IBSA Tourism Ministers' meeting recognised the importance of strengthening cooperation in tourism to overcome the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism sector, and resolved to work together to realise the full potential of IBSA countries through cooperation in the tourism sector.

The IBSA Tourism Ministers joint statement, an outcome document on cooperation and promotion for speedy recovery of travel and tourism, was adopted and the ministers also agreed to implement various tourism activities to be taken by respective member countries.

The aim of the IBSA Tripartite Agreement is for strengthening relations between the member countries for economic development and for promoting cooperation in the field of tourism and expansion of tourism relations with a view to understand and appreciate each other's history, culture and way of life.

The IBSA is a trilateral, developmental initiative between India, Brazil and South Africa to promote South-South cooperation and exchange.

