India calls for ease of crude oil production cuts

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Calling for the market-determined price of crude oil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said India has been appealing oil-producing countries to ease production cuts that were announced last year.



Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India has been appealing to OPEC and OPEC plus countries to ease crude oil production cuts that were announced last year. We believe crude supply should be market-determined rather than artificially managed."

OPEC and OPEC plus countries have announced slight easing off last week but we expect more, Bagchi added.

The MEA spokesperson further said high crude price hurt consumption related recovery of several countries including India, particularly in the context of COVID-19.

Answering a question on the ongoing development in Myanmar, the MEA spokesperson said, "No discussion on the situation in Myanmar during the BIMSTEC meeting. Myanmar was represented by its Minister of the Ministry of International Cooperation of Myanmar."

On reports of an Indian diplomat from Myanmar attending Armed Forces' Day function, Bagchi said, "We have a functioning embassy in Myanmar. Our diplomats continue to discharge their regular diplomatic responsibilities. Nothing more should be read into our Defence Attache attending the event."

Furthermore, Bagchi informed that John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will be visiting Delhi from April 5 to 8. (ANI)





