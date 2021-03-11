India calls for enhanced security, safety of UN peacekeepers

New York [US], March 11 (ANI): India on Wednesday called for the strengthening of security and safety of UN peacekeepers and for bringing perpetrators to justice.



During the informal meet of the Security Council on peacemaking, ambassador TS Tirumurti Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations said that India also called for enhancing the use of technology for safety.

"At informal #UNSC meet on @UNPeacekeeping, I called to: Strengthen further safety & security of peacekeepers; Bring perpetrators of heinous crime against them to justice; Enhance use of technology for safety," Tirumurti wrote in a tweet.

In January, three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire.

India is one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the UN peacekeeping force.

India's envoy to the UN also recalled India's gift of 200,000 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers.

In February, the United Nations thanked India for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers and appreciated its efforts to strengthen COVAX Facility for ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all. (ANI)

