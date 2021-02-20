India can leave China behind in manufacturing: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the country has enough potential to leave China behind in the areas of manufacturing.

Speaking at a meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, Kejriwal said, "If the states and the Central government set up up manufacturing hubs, giving tax breaks and other necessary facilities to the medium and small industries, India can leave China behind in manufacturing."