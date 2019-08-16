India cancels Samjhauta Link Exp

In a statement, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, "Consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel Samjhauta Express running between Lahore and Atari, the Link Express running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled till further advice."

Last Thursday, Pakistan announced it was permanently discontinuing Samjhauta Express following New Delhi's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

The cross-broder Samjhauta Express arrived in the national capital last Friday with 110 passengers on board. The Samjhauta Express ran twice a week from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

The train service was suspended earlier this year after military tensions escalated between the two neighbours following the Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike.