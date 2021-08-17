India capable of handling cross border terrorism: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi, (Karnataka) Aug 17 (IANS) Union minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that India is capable of handling cross border terrorism and will deal with any situation arising out of Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

"The development in Afghanistan is disturbing. Our priority is to bring back all Indians from Afghanistan. Even as the aerospace is shut, our government is putting all out effort to bring back Indians. We are concerned about every Indian," he said.