India carries out second successful test of K-4 ballistic missile in last six days

Visakhapatnam (India), Jan 24 ANI): Moving a step closer towards building a strong nuclear triad, India on Friday successfully test-fired the 3,500 km strike range nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

This was the second successful test of the missile from an underwater pontoon off the coast of Vishakhapatnam.



The test-firing was carried out from an underwater platform in the sea during the daytime, government sources told ANI.

The missile is being developed for being deployed on the fleet of the Arihant Class nuclear submarines being built by India.

At the moment, only the first nuclear boat INS Arihant is operational for the Navy.

K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed by India for its submarine force. The other one is the over 700-kilometre strike range BO-5. (ANI)