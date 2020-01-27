India cherishes special friendship with Bhutan, ties will continue to deepen in future, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India cherishes its "very special friendship" with Bhutan and expressed confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to deepen in the future.

"Extremely touched by the lovely #RepublicDay wishes! You have wonderfully highlighted the unbreakable bond between our nations. India cherishes the very special friendship with Bhutan and I am sure our ties will continue to deepen in the times to come," the Prime Minister tweeted in response to Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering's wishes to India on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.



In a special message on his Facebook page, Tshering said that Bhutan has drawn "immense inspirations" from India's journey over the decades.

"In your friendships, we sought courage. In your magnanimity, we have solicited confidence. And today, as you celebrate the auspicious Republic Day, the people of Bhutan and I take the opportunity to offer our gratitude! May its people enjoy good health and happiness at all times. I wish you all a Happy 71st Republic Day!" said Tshering, adding that Bhutan and its people heartily pray for India's continues peace and prosperity. (ANI)

