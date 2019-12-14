India-China 'Hand-in-Hand' exercise underway in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): India-China 'Hand-in-Hand' exercise is focusing on honing skills in rock craft, physical endurance and house clearance drills in counter-terrorism environment.

The exercise aims at enriching both contingents from each other's experiences in counter-terrorism operations.



The 8th India-China joint training exercise 'HAND-IN-HAND 2019' with the theme counter-terrorism under the United Nations' mandate is being conducted in Meghalaya.

The Chinese contingent from the Tibet Military command comprising 130 personnel and the Indian Contingent of similar strength is participating in the 14-day-long training exercise.

The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct of counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain.

The exercise is focused upon training on various lectures and drills associated with counter-terrorist handling and firing with each other's weapons, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in counter-terrorism environment. (ANI)

