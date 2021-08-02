India, China agree to resolve remaining border dispute

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India and China agreed to resolve remaining border issues in an 'expeditious manner' in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations, the Indian Army said on Monday in a joint statement after the 12th Round of India-China Corps commander level meeting.

On July 31, India and China military delegates deliberated for almost nine hours to resolve border crisis at Moldo in the Ladakh region.

The Indian Army stated that this round of meeting was held following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and People's Republic of China on July 14 in Dushanbe and the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on June 25.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," said Indian Army in the statement.

The force further stated that the two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.

"The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquility," the force added.

The talks between two countries happened after a gap of three months. Indian military delegates discussed disengagement at friction areas like Hot Springs, Gogra and 900 square km Depsang plains.

Indian delegation was led by Leh-based XIV Corps chief Lt Gen P.G.K. Menon and Additional Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava.

The Chinese military delegation was led by Commander of the PLA's Western Theatre Command Xu Qiling, who was appointed earlier this month.

The build-up in Depsang was not being considered part of the current standoff that started in May last year as escalation here took place in 2013. India has insisted during recent military commander meetings to resolve all issues across the Line of Actual Control.

In April, during 11th round of Corps Commander level talk, the focus was also on disengagement on friction points at Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang. Till now, apart from 12 round of Corps Commanders-level talks, the two forces have also held 10 Major Generals level, 55 Brigadiers-level talks and 1,450 calls over the hotlines.

So far, the troops of two Himalayan giants have disengaged from both the banks of Pangong Tso in February this year.

