India, China seek mutually acceptable resolution of other friction points

A joint statement, about the tenth round of the China-India Corps Commander level meeting, said that the meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on February 20.

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) India and China have agreed to push for a mutually acceptable resolution of other friction points at Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in a steady and orderly manner.

"The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in Western Sector," it said.

Both the countries had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector, according to the joint statement.

The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the statement said.

The Corps Commander level meet started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday. During the 16-hour-long dialogue, the Indian military delegate led by Lt General P.G.K. Menon, Commander of 14 Corps based in Leh, discussed disengagement at friction areas like Hot Springs, Gogra and 900 square km Depsang plains.

The build-up in Depsang was not being considered part the current standoff that started in May last year as escalations here took place in 2013. India has, however, insisted during recent military commander meetings that all issues across the LAC be resolved.

"The initial attempt will be to resolve Gogra and Hot Springs. Finding a solution to Depsang might be tricky and take longer," said an official.

--IANS

sk/vd