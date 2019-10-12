India, China should respect, learn from each other: Beijing

Beijing: India and China have agreed to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, an official statement from Beijing said early on Saturday after PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Mahabalipuram for the second informal summit.

Beijing is expected to release a more detailed statement on the outcome of the summit after the two leaders wrap up the summit later in the day. The statement, which focussed more on the people-to-people and cultural aspects of the bilateral ties, was widely carried across Chinese media on Saturday morning.