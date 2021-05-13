India clocks 3.62 lakh fresh Covid cases, 4,120 deaths

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India on Thursday reported 3,62,727 new Covid cases and 4,120 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, while on Friday last, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

In the past 21 days India's daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.