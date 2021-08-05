India closely monitoring security situation in Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): India said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.



India also said that it will share its vision and perspective on Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council meet on Friday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realizing their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including the women and minorities are protected.

"Our relationship covers various aspects, including a strong development partnership component. We're also strategic partners and our relationship is guided by a strategic partnership agreement that both countries signed in 2011," he said.

Bagchi said India will continue to back the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace process.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. We continue to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

The UNSC will be meeting on Friday under India's presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban and the deteriorating security situation.

"As regards to the UN security council, the issue of Afghanistan will be deliberated there tomorrow. During tomorrow's debate, we will share our vision and perspective on Afghanistan. And we look forward to important deliberation on this important issue," the spokesperson said.

He backed the UN statement issued earlier this month which condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) earlier this week expressed deep concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan and called for an immediate reduction of violence.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of the US and NATO forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)