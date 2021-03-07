India Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats carrying narcotics near Lakshadweep

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Varaha' has seized three Sri Lankan fishing boats for carrying narcotics onboard.



According to a statement issued by the Defence spokesperson, the boats were sighted by the ICGS in the Indian Territory water at around 9 am on March 5, while patrolling near Lakshadweep islands.

"On preliminary investigation has revealed that the boats were using unauthorised communication equipment and were carrying narcotics onboard," the statement read.

"The boats have been identified as Akarsha Duwa, Chathu Rani 3 and Chathu Rani 8. Akarsha Duwa and Chathu Rani 3 had six crew members each onboard while Chathu Rani 8 had seven crew members onboard," it said.

The boats were brought to Vizhinjam harbour for rummaging and detailed joint interrogation by all security agencies concerned.

The crew of Akarsha Duwa confessed that they had received around 200 kg heroin and 60 kg hashish from a Pakistani boat, 400 NM west of Lakshadweep islands.

All the drugs were thrown overboard after sighting the ICG ship, the crew confirmed.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

