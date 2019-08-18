India condemns Kabul bombing that killed over 60

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the cowardly attack and wished early recovery to the injured.

"India calls for the perpetrators of this heinous terror attack and those who provide shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously," the statement said.

At least 63 people were killed and more than 180 were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a wedding hall in the west of Kabul, packed with hundreds of guests on Saturday night.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said the blast, which occurred around 10.40 p.m. on Saturday was a suicide bombing. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Taliban has condemned it.