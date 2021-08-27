India condemns Kabul bombings, calls for united global action against terror-enablers

While "strongly condemning" the terrorist attack in Kabul India extends "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the victims of the attack, he said as he presided over a meeting of the Security Council.

"Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism, and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," India's Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti said on Thursday.

Nearly 150 people were reported wounded in the suicide bombing at an entrance to the airport where a large crowd of people were waiting for a chance to be airlifted from the country now under the Taliban.

At least 12 US military personnel died in the attack and 15 were injured, according to US General Kenneth McKenzie, who attributed the attack to the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terror organisation.

The airport is under the control of the US military, which is facilitating the evacuation of US citizens and others wanting to leave the country.

There was also another explosion at a hotel near the airport.

Earlier outside the Security Council, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in a voice choking with emotion: "I want to express in the strongest possible way, the total condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Kabul."

"I want to send my condolences to the families of all those that perished, Afghans (and) all those who need not be there (but) who died saving the lives of others," he said.

His spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people."

Guterres is scheduled to meet on Monday with the five permanent members of the UN -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the US, and the worsening Afghan situation is expecting to figure in their discussion.

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the bombings a "grotesque development" that "will only complicate and debilitate efforts, among others, at evacuations" of people from Afghanistan.

"Violence, the threat of terrorism, an unstable security situation and growing civilian casualties have strong potential to derail the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation, which is the only path to enduring peace and stability," he warned.

