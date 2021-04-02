India condemns use of violence in Myanmar, urges release of political prisoners

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Noting the need for the rule of law to prevail in Myanmar, India on Friday condemned the use of violence in the country, urged the release of political prisoners and said it supported any attempts at resolving the current situation.



Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We've urged the release of political prisoners & supported any attempts at resolving the current situation including through efforts of ASEAN."

"We (India) remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role," the MEA spokesperson said.

On the issue of border security with Myanmar, Bagchi said, "As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations."

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election.

More than 500 people have been killed in the junta's crackdown against anti-coup protesters, while over 2,600 people have been detained.

At least 114 protesters were killed by the junta last week, including a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila.

The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar's military, as well as some of Myanmar's conglomerates. The international community has broadly condemned the violence in Myanmar. (ANI)

