India condoles death of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the demise Robert Gabriel Mugabe... The people and government of India convey their deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zimbabwe at this great loss," said a statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs.

Mugabe was a true friend of India and contributed immensely to India-Zimbabwe friendship, said the statement, adding he was an icon of liberation, and emerged as a great leader of Africa, who gave voice to African issues.

Noting that Mugabe devoted his life to the betterment of his people, Indian said the world has lost one of the tallest leaders. Zimbabwean independence icon turned authoritarian leader Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95 in a Singapore hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.