India conducts over 57 cr COVID-19 test so far: ICMR

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and so far India has conducted 57,68,03,867 COVID-19 sample tests, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.



Of the total test conducted, 14,09,825 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded 18,346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 8,850 new cases were reported in Kerala.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,52,902; accounting for less than 1 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry also informed that, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has administered 91.54 (91,54,65,826) crore vaccine doses, of which 72,51,419 were administered in the last 24 hours.

