India continues growth momentum in fixed broadband download speeds

With this, India has maintained its global ranking at 68th spot in fixed broadband speeds in the month of August.

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India has recorded the highest growth trajectory in the overall fixed broadband download speeds to achieve the mean speed of 62.45 Mbps in August, the highest ever the country has achieved, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

India's overall performance in mobile download speeds also registered a slight increase from 17.77 Mbps in July to 17.96 Mbps in August. However, the country still dropped four spots in the global ranking for mobile speeds, from 122 to 126, owing to the better performance shown by countries like Uzbekistan, Colombia, Belarus and Cote d'Ivoire.

As per the August Global Speedtest Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are on the top spot in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 195.52 Mbps and 262.20 Mbps, respectively.

Cuba and Liberia, along with the Marshall Islands, registered the highest growth in mobile download speed and fixed broadband speed, respectively, in August.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their internet performance.

