India corrected historic blunder by abrogating Art 370: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said India corrected a historic blunder by abrogating Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India corrected a historic blunder by abrogating Article 370 and 35A under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is only because of the willpower of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that integration of Jammu and Kashmir in India was made possible," said Pradhan.

The minister participated in 'Run For Unity' event on occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here.

He said Sardar Patel was a towering personality, having made invaluable contributions towards building a modern and unified India. "India would have been destined to reach greater heights of greatness, if Sardar Patel would have been the first Prime Minister of our country," he said. Union Minister Pratap Sarangi along with BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh also participated in the "Run For Unity" in Balasore. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Patel on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary. "Humble tribute to Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary. His immense contribution to integrate India into powerful nation will always be remembered," tweeted the Chief Minister. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the 'Iron Man' of India by creating a sand art at the Puri beach.