India Couture Week announces schedule

"We have some of the finest names this year and they have come up with the most out-of-the-box narratives to create a visual treat for the audience. I wish them the best for this exciting journey ahead," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

Celebrity favourite, designer Manish Malhotra will open the event on Day 1 and the only name to feature on the French Couture Calendar, designer Rahul Mishra is the grand finale designer.

