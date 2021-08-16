India Couture Week announces schedule

"We have some of the finest names this year and they have come up with the most out-of-the-box narratives to create a visual treat for the audience. I wish them the best for this exciting journey ahead," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.
Celebrity favourite, designer Manish Malhotra will open the event on Day 1 and the only name to feature on the French Couture Calendar, designer Rahul Mishra is the grand finale designer.
The couturiers will stream their fashion films on all the FDCI's digital platforms ---- Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FDCI website. The event is in association with Hindustan Times and Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner this year.
