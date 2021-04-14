India crosses 11 crore vaccination on Wednesday

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) India's vaccination coverage on Wednesday exceeded 11 crores, on the 4th day of Tika Utsav with over 26 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11 crore on the fourth day of the Tika Utsav.

Cumulatively, 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The cumulative vaccination beneficiaries include 90,48,686 HCWs (health care workers) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,81,072 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose. This also includes 1,01,36,430 FLWs (Frontline workers) (1st dose), 50,10,773 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,24,66,354 1st dose beneficiaries and 24,67,484 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,56,50,444 (1st dose) and 8,18,335 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day 88 of the vaccination drive (April 13, 2021), 26,46,528 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,58,910 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,643 sessions for 1st dose and 3,87,618 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In the country's bid to flush out Covid cases, another milestone has been reached. The country has crossed 26 crore tests. The exact figure stands at 26,06,18,866 tests. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 14,11,758. The testing capacity has been ramped up to 15 lakh tests per day.

The government said that more than 26 crore tests have been conducted with 14 Lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, while 82 per cent of new cases are being reported from 10 states as India's daily new cases continue to rise. A total of 1,84,372 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the daily Covid cases. Some 82.04 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.

Eleven states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

