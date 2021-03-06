India crosses 2 crore mark in cumulative Covid-19 doses

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.06 crore on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on March 6, the Union Health Ministry said in a release.

According to the Health Ministry, these include 69,72,859HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 35,22,671HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 65,02,869FLWs (1st dose), 1,97,853FLWs (2nd dose), 4,60,782beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,05,039beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 11,64,422vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination.

Out of which 9,44,919beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,19,503HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, Health Ministry added. (ANI)