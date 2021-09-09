India, Denmark discuss cooperation against climate change

Jorgensen is on five days' visit to India with a business delegation.

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Indian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday met Danish Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Dan Jorgensen to discuss general bilateral cooperation in the areas of environment and climate change.

Acknowledging the historical and friendly ties between the two countries, Yadav highlighted the contribution of Denmark in the 'White Revolution' in India, because of which today India is the largest producer of milk in the world, an Environment Ministry release said.

Yadav also appreciated the contributions of Denmark in setting up the clean and wind energy hub in Tamil Nadu and Danish companies that have made significant investments in India in diverse sectors.

Both the ministers held discussion on Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) and upcoming COP26 meeting, the annual climate change conference that would be held at Glasgow.

Reinstating the findings of the recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Physical Science Summary for Policy Makers (SPM), Yadav highlighted that the world must recall about the forgotten phrases 'Equity, CBDR-RC, and National Circumstances' that are the bedrock of UNFCCC (the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change) and its Paris Agreement and emphasised that COP26 should ensure a balanced outcome with equal treatment to all agenda items like adaptation, finance, response measures, etc.

The two environment ministers also discussed the Joint Action Plan to take forward the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) in the environment sector.

