India doubles tiger numbers 4 yrs ahead of schedule, PM greets wildlife lovers

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population four years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on tiger Conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the International Tiger Day on Thursday.

Greeting the wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation on the International Tiger Day, in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems."