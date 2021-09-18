India, El Salvador hold third Foreign Office Consultations

San Salvador [El Salvador], September 18 (ANI): India and El Salvador held the third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on September 17 and reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations in all fields including health, trade and investment, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Saturday.



An MEA release stated that the Indian side was led by Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) and the El Salvadoran side was led by Ambassador Adriana Maria Mira, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Integration and Economic Promotion.

"During the FOC, both sides noted the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and comprehensively reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations in all fields including health, trade and investment, tourism, aquaculture, energy, transport, aviation and infrastructure, culture, consular and development partnership. Both sides decided to exchange best practices in the area of public diplomacy," MEA said.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations and agreed to work closely in the multilateral arena.

An MoU between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Specialized Institute of Higher Education for Diplomatic Training (IEESFORD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador was also exchanged during the FOC.

The talks were held in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Both sides agreed to work closely together to expand and further strengthen their bilateral relations. (ANI)

