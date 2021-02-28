India emerging as hub for scientific innovation: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that India is rapidly emerging as a frontline nation in scientific innnovation.

Addressing the students of Jammu University on the occasion of National Science Day, Singh said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last few years, the government has taken some revolutionary and pragmatic decisions to give fillip to indigenous scientific innovations which will be key to Aatmanirbhar Bharat."