India, EU have common interest in ensuring security, prosperity in multi-polar world: Tirumurti

New York [US], June 10 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Thursday affirmed that India and the European Union (EU) have a common interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world and said that the bloc was a natural partner of the UN in addressing global peace.



Speaking at a UNSC briefing, Tirumurti said: "The India-EU Strategic Partnership is guided by our shared interests, principles and values of democracy, pluralism, freedom, and respect for the rule of law and human rights. India and the EU have a common interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world. We believe that India's relations with Europe and the EU are a force for good globally."

He also said that India and the EU shared a common perspective on many regional and global issues, including a shared commitment to promoting an international rules-based order based on reformed and effective multilateralism.

The Permanent Representative also welcomed the EU's recently announced strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and looks forward to greater cooperation to ensure a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

"India's Partnership with the EU is manifesting in cooperation towards tackling current global issues such as COVID-19, climate change, terrorism and strengthening multilateral institutions. India remains committed to working with the EU in this endeavour," he said.

Noting that cooperation between the EU and the UN has addressed many issues across continents, Tirumurti lauded the EU's efforts of peace and reconciliation in the Balkans and conflict resolution in Africa.

"As the world continues to be confronted with peace and security challenges, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, there is merit in strengthening partnerships and enhancing linkages between the UN and regional organizations such as the EU," he said.

He also noted that the EU has an important role to play in our continued fight against terrorism and other new and emerging threats and asked the bloc to give due consideration to the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 11 while addressing the Council.

"The contribution of the EU to the progress of global discourse on climate change and Sustainable Development Goals has been noteworthy and we will continue to work to find a balanced approach to implement these ends," he further remarked. (ANI)

