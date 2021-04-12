India, EU reiterate commitment to democracy, freedom and respect for human rights

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The 9th India-EU Human Rights dialogue was held here on Monday wherein the two sides reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.



The Human Rights Dialogue was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary for Europe West in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sandeep Chakravorty, and the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto, the MEA informed in a statement.

During the dialogue, the participants exchanged views on strengthening human rights, including in social, economic, and cultural spheres.

They discussed civil and political rights, freedom of religion or belief, women empowerment, children's rights, rights of minorities and vulnerable groups.

India and the EU also reiterated their commitment to human rights. In this context, they emphasised the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights, the statement said.

According to the MEA, both the EU and India expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues, based on internationally recognised human rights laws and standards. The two sides recognised the importance of strengthening the human rights mechanisms for the promotion of human rights and the role of national human rights institutions, civil society actors, and journalists in this regard.

The European Union reiterated its opposition to capital punishment in all cases and without exception.

They discussed enhancing India-EU cooperation in international fora, particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). In this regard, the Indian delegation proposed to hold regular exchanges between their respective Permanent Missions to the UN based in Geneva and to explore cooperation at the UNHRC, the statement added.

It further said that both parties looked forward to the next edition of the Dialogue next year. (ANI)

