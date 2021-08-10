India evacuates citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) India is evacuating its nationals from Afghanistan on Tuesday on a "special flight" from Mazar-i-Sharif - the country's fourth largest city as the Taliban launch another offensive.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif tweeted.