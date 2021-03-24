'India expanding connectivities with neighbours, East Asian countries'

Addressing his second election rally on Wednesday at Sipajhar under Darrang district in northwestern Assam, the Prime Minister said that waterway connectivities with the neighbouring countries including Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal besides East Asian nations are being further developed and extended.

Modi said that in the long railway history of Assam, during this month for the first time, electric train services have been launched in between the Bongaigaon and Sarupeta stations.

Modi said that in the long railway history of Assam, during this month for the first time, electric train services have been launched in between the Bongaigaon and Sarupeta stations.

He said that Assam's several airports are being further modernised while rail,.road and waterway connectivities are being extended and improved facilitating the trade, tourism and easier movement of people in the northeastern states.

"During the decades' long rule, the previous Congress government had constructed three bridges, but during the five year rule, the BJP government has built six big bridges," the Prime Minister added.

To make the Assam an "Aatmanirbhar" state, the Prime Minister said that with multipurpose facilities a 150-km industrial corridor is being developed near Guwahati and several developmental parks would be set up in this under develop corridor.

Terming Congress led 10-party alliance as "mahajhut" (grand lie), Modi said that Congress means instability, betrayal, cheating with poor and tea garden workers, patronising those forces who are backing the infiltrators and terrorism.

"The Congrees to loot the state keen to coming to power in Assam but BJP willing to serve the state. With the 'One Nation - One Ration Card' scheme across the country to check corruptions, the NDA government has been giving big support to the poor and middle class people.

The Congressmen are even eaten the poor men's rations and the digital ration card system would check these menaces," the Prime Minister claimed.

Modi earlier on Wednesday addressed another election rally at Bihpuria under Lakhimpur district in eastern Assam and said that India-Bangladesh borders with western Assam's Dhubri have been sealed and works are going on at a fast pace to seal the remaining patches of the international borders with Bangladesh.

