India express concerns over blazing wildfires in Greece

New Delhi [India] August 10 (ANI): India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Greece in their efforts to contain the devastating wildfires, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while expressing concern over the ongoing wildfires in Greece.



Bagchi also condoled the deaths of those who lost their lives in the incident.

"India stands in solidarity and support of Government and People of Greece in their efforts to contain the devastating wildfires. Heartfelt condolences for the lives lost. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," Bagchi tweeted.

In late July, an abnormal heatwave hit southern Europe, causing wildfires in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and other countries. On Monday, the Greek prime minister said that some 568 fires had occurred nationwide in recent days.

The death toll from the raging wildfires in Greece has risen to two on Monday as devastating blazes continue to wreak havoc across the country. A bulldozer driver was killed close to where a fire was raging in the Fokida region in central Greece on Monday, the hospital where he was transferred said. (ANI)