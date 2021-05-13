India focusing on J-K's development despite COVID-19 challenges: Saudi Gazette

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 13 (ANI): Noting the positive initiatives taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi Gazette has said that the Centre is undertaking various development and public welfare programmes to transform the region despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, the Saudi daily noted that the democratic machinery in J&K has been strengthened especially the three-tier local governance model by holding elections to Block Development Councils and District Development Councils.

"The 'Panchayati Raj' system has been strengthened through the devolution of functions and funds of more than USD 200 million in 2020 for efficient grassroots governance that has led to the union territory of J&K receiving three national awards for socio-economic development," the newspaper report said.

It further said that various central laws have been successfully implemented including those designed to protect and promote social, economic, and political rights.

The newspaper also highlighted how the largest expansion in J&K in 70 years has been made in the education sector by establishing 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 seats to students.

According to the Saudi Gazette's report, hundreds of projects worth more than USD 80 million have been completed, and more than 2,000 projects worth nearly USD 800 million have been approved to boost infrastructure development in J&K.

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the daily also noted how the government has stepped up its efforts to combat the situation in the field of healthcare infrastructure and vaccination.

Summing up the efforts taken by the government in J-K, the newspaper said that, "With the change in the mindset of the people, a new era of development, opportunity, hope, and prosperity has begun." (ANI)

