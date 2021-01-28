India fulfilling its global responsibility in COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi at Davos Dialogue

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): India has been fulfilling its global responsibility from the beginning in the tough conditions created by COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and noted that the country is saving the lives of people in many other countries by sending vaccines against coronavirus.



Addressing the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue on via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said India started the Vande Bharat mission to send people back to their homes during COVID-19 pandemic when the airspace was closed in many countries

"In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than one lakh citizens to other countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries," the Prime Minister said.

"India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending COVID vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for vaccination," he added.

He said India will vaccinate 300 million people including the elderly and those with co-morbidities against COVID-19 in the next few months.

The Prime Minister noted that there are two 'Made in India' vaccines against coronavirus and many more vaccines will come from India in the time to come.

"In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In the next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities," the Prime Minister said.

"Right now there are two 'Made in India' vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India," he added.

India began a nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus on January 16.

An estimated 3 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase in the largest vaccination drive in the world. (ANI)