India-Gambia ready to refurbish governance reforms

The step will be taken as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a pact between the two countries which will help in understanding the personnel administration and enable in improving the system of governance through replicating, adapting and innovating some of the best practices and processes.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India and the Gambia will now help each other in refurbishing the personnel administration and governance reforms that include improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and e-recruitment in government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under Ministry of Personnel and Public Service Commission, Office of the President, Republic of the Gambia.

Each country will be responsible for its expenditure in connection with the implementation of this MoU. Actual amount of expenditure will depend on the activities that may be undertaken under the MoU.

The main objective of the MoU is to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in personnel administration and governance reforms, as this will facilitate a dialogue between Indian government agencies and the agencies of Republic of the Gambia.

More so, Gambia is keen to engage with India to promote cooperation in areas such as improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and e-recruitment in government.

The MoU with Gambia will provide a legal framework to the cooperation between the two countries in refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms so as to improve upon the existing system of governance by learning, sharing and exchanging administrative experiences in the area of personnel administration and governance reforms and instill a greater sense of responsiveness, accountability and transparency.

India has taken up a goal of quantum shift in delivery of government services across the country and also aims to further government's efforts at revamping of personnel administration and governance reforms which is relevant in the context of the goal of 'Minimum Government with Maximum Governance'.

