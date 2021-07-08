India, Gambia sign MoU to strengthen bilateral ties

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions signed the pact with the Public Service Commission, Office of the President, Republic of Gambia.

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) India and Gambia on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strengthening and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries in personnel administration and governance reforms.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Singh, Secretary, on behalf of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Lamin E. Singhateh, Charge d'Affairs on behalf of the Public Service Commission of Gambia.

The signing ceremony was attended virtually by senior officials of the Gambian Public Service Commission, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ambassador of India to Senegal, which is accredited to Gambia.

The MoU aims to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in personnel administration and governance reforms.

The cooperation in areas such as improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and e-recruitment in government form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of the MoU.

It was mutually decided that towards the formation of a work plan, a meeting of a joint working group would be held soon.

--IANS

rak/arm