India going to be epicentre of global growth, transformation: Mukesh Ambani

Delivering the keynote address at the virtual EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) India 2020 awards ceremony, he said that India of "today and tomorrow" presents a "tsunami of opportunities" for entrepreneurs.He said that India has the potential in the coming decades to be among three top economies of the world and new sectors like clean energy, education, healthcare and biotechnology present unprecedented opportunities.Ambani also shared a "personal learning" saying that startup entrepreneurs "must be ready to work with limited resources but with unlimited determination"."As I look at the India of today and tomorrow, I see a tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs. There are two reasons for my confidence. Firstly, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating a greater role for the private sector in India's future development. All of us should welcome this," he said."Secondly, we now have the revolutionary power of new technologies to transform our economy. Small, medium and big businesses have once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the needs and aspirations of 1.3 billion people for good quality of life. We have the potential in the coming decades to be among the top three economies of the world. New sectors like clean energy, education, healthcare, life sciences and biotechnology and transformation of existing agricultural, industrial, and service sectors offer unprecedented opportunities," he added.Ambani said that Indian entrepreneurs are now capable of "providing world-beating quality to meet the needs of our market at the most competitive cost"."This opens up the entire global market for Indian entrepreneurs. Hence, Indian entrepreneurs have dual opportunities, first, to serve the domestic markets and then the global markets. Today, our country is going to be the epicentre of global growth and transformation."He said India's rise has already begun."India is surging ahead as an economic power, as a democratic power, as a diplomatic and strategic power, as a cultural power. And also, as a digital and technology power. And the key driving force of India's rise will be our entrepreneurs who are striving to scale and globalize their businesses, who are inventing new things every day that can transform India and the world, who are disruptive and hungry for success," he said.The RIL Chairman noted that many entrepreneurs have started new businesses."Therefore, I would like to share one personal learning with you. Startup entrepreneurs must be ready to work with limited resources but with unlimited determination. My young friends, my message is not to be deterred by failure, because only after many failures there is success. I am sure as an entrepreneur you will have the courage and the determination to succeed," he said."I am absolutely confident that you are going to script far bigger success stories for India then the entrepreneurs of my generation," he added. (ANI)