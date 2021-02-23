India govt IT spending to grow 9.4% in 2021: Gartner

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Government IT spending in India is set to total $7.3 billion in 2021, a growth of 9.4 per cent from 2020, according to a forecast by Gartner on Tuesday.

The first ever digital census this year will be pivotal in increasing government IT spending in India.

"The government in India will shift from being a cautious spender to opening the fiscal floodgates in 2021," Apeksha Kaushik, Principal Research Analyst at Gartner, said in a statement.