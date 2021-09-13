India handover Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR

Port Louis [Mauritius], September 13 (ANI): India on Monday handed over Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR for enhanced maritime security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).



"Implementing Vision SAGAR, HC handed over a Dornier aircraft on lease from @indiannavy to Mauritius and exchanged the contract for the purchase of a new Dornier aircraft under Line of Credit (LOC). India-Mauritius for enhanced maritime security of our common IOR," tweeted Indian High Commission in Mauritius.

Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities. For this, India would cooperate on the exchange of information, coastal surveillance, the building of infrastructure and strengthening their capabilities.

Further, India seeks to safeguard its national interests and ensure the Indian Ocean region become inclusive, collaborative and respect international law.

In 2015, India unveiled its strategic vision for the Indian Ocean i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). It is increasing recognition of the increasing importance of maritime security, maritime commons and cooperation.

"Another milestone in 47 years of maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius. Looking forward to many more years of India-Mauritius cooperation under Vision SAGAR," tweeted the Indian High Commission. (ANI)

